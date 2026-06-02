Days after fatal accident, a bus from the same firm runs red light at the same level crossing

A driver from the ‘t Ros Beiaard bus company allegedly ignored a red light at the same railway crossing in Buggenhout, East Flanders, where, days earlier, a tragic accident had claimed four lives.

Footage from the crossing, where signals were active and barriers lowering, is being reviewed to confirm whether a report was filed. The incident occurred a few days after four people died in a collision at the closed crossing on Tuesday, 26 May.

The victims of the crash included the 49-year-old driver of the minibus, a 27-year-old supervisor, and two boys, aged 15 and 12, from Bornem in Antwerp Province.

According to an internal email from the company, days after the deadly accident, another bus from the fleet crossed the railway while warning lights were red and barriers were descending. Witnesses reportedly observed the crossing.

The email was sent to the drivers on Friday, 29 May, although it remains unclear whether the latest incident happened on Thursday or Friday. Prosecutors from East Flanders are investigating the matter and whether a formal complaint has been lodged.

Infrabel, the Belgian rail infrastructure operator, reviewed footage from peak hours on Thursday, 28 May and Friday, 29 May, but found no infringements during those times. A spokesperson noted that recordings outside peak hours were still under examination.

Initial findings suggest the bus involved was not carrying children at the time. ‘t Ros Beiaard operates under subcontract for De Lijn, the Flemish public transport provider, which confirmed that this bus trip was not part of its services.

The bus company has not responded to requests for comment. On Monday, it issued a statement via Facebook regarding the fatal accident. It assured the public that investigations were underway and promised full cooperation with authorities to clarify the circumstances surrounding the latest incident.