Brussels Airport prepares to restart after spontaneous strike at Skeyes

A logo of Brussels Airport in Zaventem pictured during a strike action of Belgian air traffic control organization Skeyes, bringing a halt to all air traffic in Belgium, Tuesday 02 June 2026. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS

Brussels Airport is working to resume normal flight operations after a sudden strike by air traffic controllers at Skeyes paralysed Belgian airspace for several hours on Tuesday.

Around 40 departing and 40 arriving flights are scheduled to take place after 9 p.m., according to a press release from the airport operator. However, delays remain possible for these flights.

Flights initially scheduled after 7 p.m. will all depart later than planned. Between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., the strike resulted in the cancellation of approximately 140 flights, including both departures and arrivals.

“We regret the impact of this unannounced strike on our passengers and, together with our partners, have done everything possible to accommodate and inform travellers,” Brussels Airport stated.