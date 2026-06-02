Brussels Airport confirms resumption of flights

Credit: Belga

Flights bound for Brussels resumed on Tuesday evening following an agreement between management and unions at air traffic controller Skeyes, Brussels Airport confirmed shortly before 9 p.m.

The agreement brought an end to the strike action, which officially concluded at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Several flights were already en route to the Belgian capital before 9.00 p.m., including Flight SN9936, travelling from Málaga, which was reported to be approaching Belgian airspace.

The first scheduled departure from Brussels Airport was Flight SN9966, heading to Rijeka, Croatia. This aircraft is tasked with transporting the Belgian national football team back home following their friendly match.