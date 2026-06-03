Thunderstorm risk in eastern Belgium before rain sweeps across country

Illustrative image of a man walking with an umbrella under the stormy weather. Credit: Belga

Wednesday morning will bring a risk of thunderstorms across the eastern half of Belgium, while most other regions are expected to remain dry.

By the afternoon, a new band of rain is forecast to move inland from the west.

Skies will range from partly cloudy to heavily overcast throughout the day. Thunderstorms may linger in the east during the morning, but dry conditions are expected elsewhere.

Later in the day, a fresh weather system arriving from the coast will increase cloud cover and spread rain towards central parts of the country.

Temperatures will reach between 15°C and 16°C in the higher Ardennes and between 19°C and 20°C in the Campine region.