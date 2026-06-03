EU setbacks on biodiversity, water spark concern over sustainability progress

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The EU has made progress towards most of the UN Sustainable Development Goals over the past five to six years, but has shown no progress on one goal and has moved further away from two others.

Eurostat’s 2026 monitoring reviews EU trends using the latest available data over a “short-term” period of five or six years, set against the 17 Sustainable Development Goals — global targets agreed by UN member states on issues such as poverty, health, education and the environment.

The EU made “significant” progress towards five goals: decent work and economic growth, responsible consumption and production, reduced inequalities, gender equality, and quality education, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

It also recorded progress towards nine other goals but at a moderate pace, with the strongest performance among those in industry, innovation and infrastructure, and zero hunger.

Setbacks on water and biodiversity

No progress was observed on “partnerships for the goals” — which covers international co-operation and support for sustainable development — according to Eurostat.

The EU moved away from the targets for “life on land” and “clean water and sanitation” because of biodiversity loss, water scarcity and worsening water quality.