Margriet Hermans, singer, TV presenter, teacher and politician, dies at 72

Singer Margriet Hermans with partner and daughter pictured during the 15th edition of the MIA's (Music Industry Award) award show, in Brussels, Thursday 26 January 2023. BELGA PHOTO JAMES ARTHUR GEKIERE

Margriet Hermans, a prominent Belgian television personality, singer, teacher, and politician, passed away on Wednesday, 3 June, at the age of 72.

Born on 17 March 1954 in Turnhout, Antwerp Province, Hermans was the fourth of six children. She pursued a career in education, teaching French and English in schools across the Kempen region before transitioning to the entertainment industry.

In the mid-1980s, Hermans began her musical journey and gained recognition with her 1990 hit, “Alle Mooie Mannen Zijn Zo Lelijk (Als Ik Je Zie),” which literally translates into 'All handsome men are so ugly (When I see you)'.

'I never thought I'd be a singer'

In 2022, her music reached a younger audience through her appearance on VTM’s ‘Liefde voor Muziek,’ where she performed 'Lekker blijven hangen,' a successful cover of 2 Fabiola’s 'She’s after my piano.' She won the VRT Zomerhit award with this song.

Hermans admitted that she never planned to become a singer. Speaking to Humo, she once said, “I never thought I’d be a singer. I wanted to see the world, become a bus driver, and travel.”

Her passion for music developed through singing in her local choir and performing at home, often stirring complaints from her brothers working in her father’s bakery.

Providing a platform for Flemish artists

In the 1980s, Hermans expanded into broadcasting, working for Radio 2 and later hosting her own talk show, ‘Margriet,’ on public television from 1989 to 1994. The programme, filmed in Middelkerke, was widely popular and showcased Flemish artists.

Reflecting on this period in 2023, she said, “It was a delightful time. I’m proud we gave Flemish artists a platform and helped the entertainment industry thrive.”

She also became a familiar face on television panels, appearing on programmes such as ‘Zeg eens euh!’ and becoming a regular contributor to Radio 2’s ‘De Zoete Inval.’ Over the years, Hermans was featured on numerous shows including ‘The Pappenheimers,’ ‘De Slimste Mens,’ ‘Samson en Gert,’ and ‘Tien om te Zien.’

Aside from entertainment, Hermans had a political career, first with Volksunie and later with Spirit and Open Vld. She served in the Flemish Parliament from 1999 to 2009, acted as a municipal councillor in Oud-Turnhout, and even ran for the chairmanship of Open Vld in 2008.

A trailblazer in Flemish politics and entertainment

In May 2026, Hermans withdrew from public life after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Reflecting on her life, she stated, “I’ve had an extraordinary life full of love, friendship, challenges, wonderful opportunities, and meaningful engagements. A life to look back on with immense gratitude.”

Hermans became a mother at the age of 39, giving birth to her daughter, Celien, in January 1993. At the time, being an unmarried mother was considered unconventional. She recalled in 2023 how politicians criticised her choice, stating, “I thought 'Poor souls, we don’t need you.'”

Hermans, who was married to Frank Deloof, is remembered as a trailblazer in Flemish entertainment and politics, leaving behind a legacy of joy, determination, and resilience.