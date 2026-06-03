Opposition calls on speaker of Francophone parliament to resign

Benoit Dispa pictured during a plenary session of the Walloon Parliament in Namur on Wednesday 22 April 2026. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

Opposition parties in the Parliament of the French Community have demanded the resignation of its Speaker, Benoît Dispa, for scheduling a plenary meeting that violates procedural rules.

The opposition Parti Socialiste (PS), Belgian Workers Party (PvdA), Ecolo, and Lib.res criticised Dispa for not complying with the requirement for 84 hours' notice for plenary meetings. when he scheduled Thursday’s session,

The meeting was called to discuss and vote on a programme decree containing a series of budget cuts. The decision to convene it was made by the conference of presidents on Tuesday evening.

The opposition claims the majority parties, Mouvement Reformateur and Les Engages, backed by the speaker of parliament, ignored the procedural rules.

Additionally, they accuse the majority of blocking their attempts to propose amendments during the committee discussion, which would have allowed them to seek advice from the Council of State.

Although opposition members plan to take part in Thursday's debate, they may leave the chamber in protest during the vote.