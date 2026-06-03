Walloon parliament approves reform to 'Coup de pouce' loan scheme

Legislators leaving a plenary session of the Walloon Parliament in Namur. Wednesday 26 November 2025. © Belga/Bruno Fahy

A decree reforming the 'Coup de Pouce' loan scheme was adopted unanimously by Wallonia's Parliament at a plenary session on Wednesday.

Introduced in 2016, the scheme allows individuals to lend part of their savings to Walloon small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed workers in exchange for a tax credit.

The aim of the mechanism to boost entrepreneurial financing and channel private savings into the regional economy.

The changes aim to preserve the scheme’s appeal for SMEs and self-employed workers, while better controlling budgetary costs, limiting tax optimisation opportunities with targeted safeguards, and simplifying the process for both lenders and businesses, according to Vincent Maillen, a legislator from the Mouvement Réformateur (MR) party who proposed the reform.

The new decree sets a fixed tax credit rate of 2.5% for the duration of the loan, reduces the lending cap for individuals from €125,000 to €75,000, raises the borrowing cap for businesses from €250,000 to €300,000, and includes an exclusion criterion to prevent reciprocal or circular financing arrangements.

The updated rules will apply to loans signed from 1 June 2026 onward, while existing loans will remain under the current scheme.