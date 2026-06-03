Vote on scholarship reform postponed again

Flemish Minister for Education and Work Zuhal Demir pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels, in March 2026. Credit: Dirk Waem/Belga

The vote on reforms to higher education study grants in Flanders was delayed on Wednesday during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament.

Opposition parties requested a new opinion from the Council of State on several amendments to the proposal.

Despite the delay, the office of Education Minister Zuhal Demir (Nieuw Vlaamse Alliantie, N-VA) stated that the reform was still on track.

Only students under 30 would be eligible for study grants

Under the proposed changes, only students younger than 30 years would qualify for a study grant starting in the 2026-2027 academic year.

Students would also need to enrol in at least 54 credits, which is just shy of the full-time 60-credit academic load, to receive financial aid.

The Flemish government expects the measure to save nearly €34 million, although exceptions would be made for vulnerable groups.

The reform has faced significant criticism. The Flemish Interuniversity Council (VLIR) warned that the plan “misses its mark.”

Interuniversity Council wants the reform postponed

University rectors argued that requiring students to take 54 credits could increase dropout rates, lower academic performance, and lead to longer study durations.

The VLIR called for postponement and revisions. It suggested implementing the reform no earlier than the 2027-2028 academic year.

“This delay is due to pressure from students, universities, and colleges who showed their opposition today,” said Line De Witte from the Belgian Workers Party (PVDA).

“Zuhal Demir wants to cut the study grants of 20,000 students, restricting access to higher education not because they lack talent, but because they lack money," De Witte added. "We will continue to resist this anti-social decree.”

Demir’s office reassured that the delay does not pose an immediate issue. As long as the decree is published in the Official Gazette by the end of August, it remains legally valid, since payments are only processed afterward.