Belgium in Brief: The way of water

Credit: Belga/Brasserie Ploegmans

Dag iedereen, bonjour à tous!

It's Maïthé Chini here again, with an overview of what's happening on The Brussels Times homepage today.

The first time I went to visit a friend in London, I remember being surprised when the waiter gave us a jug of tap water when we went out for dinner. Afterwards, I was even more surprised that this jug did not make it onto our bill.

As a Belgian who has been drinking water from the tap at home her whole life, it had never occurred to me that this was an option at restaurants.

Getting free tap water in a restaurant was just not something that my Belgian mind could comprehend. Needless to say, I was radicalised very quickly by my experience in London.

Unfortunately (and despite several attempts to change the rules), Belgium has not yet caught up with other countries in Europe. This obviously bothers other people in Belgium, too: I know plenty of people who refuse to order water when out – why pay for something that you have at home for free?

After a court case in Italy reignited the debate about whether tap water should be freely available to customers in the hospitality sector, our reporter Rita Alves explains what the rules are in Belgium.

Also on our website is an overview of the adjusted and new traffic rules that will be implemented in Belgium about a year from now.

With the country's current motorway code being about 50 years old, it has now become outdated: people are no longer getting around the same way they did half a century ago.

From clearer rules for cyclists to gender-neutral traffic signs and new regulations for what to do after getting into an accident, this reform adapts to "new habits" and gives everyone "a fairer place" on public roads. Find out what's changing here.

Staying on the topic of what happens on the roads, reporter Kosmos Khoroshavin wrote an article about how the Brussels authorities are using AI-powered rubbish lorries to gain a better understanding of where waste really accumulates throughout the city.

Around 15 trucks have been equipped with smart cameras and computers since mid-May, now covering 703 kilometres of road. You can find all the details here.

Also in Brussels, but on the European side of things, our regular contributor Sam Morgan holds the candidates for EU membership up to the light. As he explains, the European Union last accepted a new member country in 2013, and enlargement remains a tricky and politically charged business.

Another regular contributor Aoife White gives you her weekly overview of activities to do with your kids this weekend. According to Aoife, the rainy forecast in Brussels shouldn't prove too much of a problem, as there are plenty of indoor activities to enjoy.

And as always, should you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you know where to find me: m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Cheers!

Maïthé

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The country's current motorway code is about 50 years old. It has been amended more than 100 times, with numerous provisions that have now become outdated. Read more.

A court case in Italy has reignited the debate of whether tap water should be freely available to customers in the hospitality sector. Read more.

It has been 13 years since the EU added a new member, the longest enlargement gap in history. But who is best-placed to be lucky number 28? Read more.

Rain is on the way this weekend, but there are loads of great indoor activities to keep your kids entertained.

Read more.

"We will be able to deploy our teams and equipment in an even more targeted manner." Read more.

The sentencing court chose not to follow the recommendations of prosecutors. Read more.

The teenager even picked up passengers while driving the stolen buses. Read more.