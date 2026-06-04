Second suspect arrested in connection with fatal stabbing in Hoboken

Credit: Belga

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on Sint-Bernardsesteenweg in Hoboken, Antwerp, early last month.

The Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the arrest of the 36-year-old man on Thursday. He was questioned and was scheduled to appear before an investigating judge later on Thursday.

The incident took place on the night of 7 to 8 May: a 30-year-old man was found on the street with a stab wound to the chest; he was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died.

A second victim, a 23-year-old man, reported to the police shortly after with a stab wound to his thigh. Authorities launched a judicial investigation into robbery with murder and nighttime theft with violence.

Investigators believe mobile phones were stolen during the attack.

On the evening of Friday 8 May, police arrested the first suspect, a 25-year-old Romanian. He was placed on remande by the investigating judge, and his custody was subsequently confirmed by the council chamber.

That suspect remains in custody.