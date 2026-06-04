Paralympic and Olympic committees okay merger: 'There is only one Team Belgium'

COIB President Jean-Michel Saive. © lesoir.be

The Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee (COIB) and the Belgian Paralympic Committee (BPC) have agreed to form a single organisation with effect from 1 January 2027.

Both committees met on Thursday in Tubize.

The BPC voted on the merger in the afternoon at Belgian Cycling’s headquarters, while the COIB announced its decision later that evening at the Royal Belgian Football Association’s offices.

The merger was unanimously approved by both organisations.

COIB President Jean-Michel Saive described the move as “historic," calling it a step towards a “stronger and more inclusive” sports movement. He emphasised its importance for fulfilling the two committees’ missions.

Belgium now joins the ranks of five other countries—the United States, the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa—that have unified their national Olympic and Paralympic bodies.

The merger formalises years of growing collaboration, including shared facilities, unified branding for international events, and joint training sessions, such as the 2022 Team Belgium camp in Belek.

Saive summed up the spirit of the merger by stating, “There is only one Team Belgium.”