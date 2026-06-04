Three Flemish construction fairs become a single brand

Practical demonstration at a Bouw&reno construction fair. © hln.be

Three major construction and home renovation fairs in Belgium—Bis, Wonen, and Bouw&reno—are merging under a new name, BILT, combining their physical events with a year-round online platform.

The fairs, which together attract over 90,000 yearly visitors, will retain their physical editions in Ghent, Mechelen, and Antwerp.

Organiser Easyfairs believes the unified approach better aligns with how people navigate building and renovation projects, which often span months or years rather than being confined to a single event.

Bis will remain the largest of the three fairs, drawing approximately 55,000 visitors annually. While the individual fairs will not disappear, they will be marketed collectively as BILT to streamline the experience for attendees and exhibitors.

The newly introduced online platform aims to provide year-round support, offering inspiration, practical guidance, information on projects, and contacts for companies and professionals.

“Our fairs are no longer confined to a once-a-year moment but become part of a broader ecosystem where visitors and exhibitors can continuously connect,” said organiser Farida Martens.

Despite the focus on digital expansion, Easyfairs highlights the enduring importance of physical fairs.

Visitors still value the opportunity to see products in person, compare options, and receive tailored advice, with the online platform serving as a complement to this hands-on experience.

BILT's debut edition is scheduled for 10–18 October 2026 at Flanders Expo in Ghent, with subsequent events planned in Mechelen and Antwerp.