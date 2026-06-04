Vlaams Belang walks out of House committee after 27-hour filibuster over migration

Vlaams Belang legislator Barbara Pas. © Belga

Vlaams Belang (VB) representatives walked out of the parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs on Thursday evening after 27 hours of filibustering over the EU migration pact.

The walkout followed a move by Mouvement Réformateut (MR) representative Denis Ducarme, who invoked Article 53 of the parliamentary rules to request an end to the discussion.

This decision came after Vlaams Belang had pledged to prolong the debate for several days, delaying a vote on the EU migration directive beyond 12 June—the date when the pact takes effect across the EU.

Faction leader Barbara Pas leads VB walkout

The committee proceedings began on Tuesday at 2 p.m. but were suspended intermittently for hearings on transmigration matters and for the plenary session of the Chamber.

In between those pauses, Vlaams Belang MPs took turns intervening in the discussions.

Late on Thursday, Ducarme invoked Article 53, prompting a suspension of the session.

When discussions resumed, Vlaams Belang’s furious parliamentary group leader Barbara Pas criticised the majority parties and declared that her party was leaving the committee.

The debate was no longer productive - N-VA's De Vreese

Pas also vowed to continue the debate during the plenary session.

After Vlaams Belang’s withdrawal from Thursday's session, Nieuw Vlaamse Alliantie (N-VA) legislator Maaike De Vreese replaced VB's Ortwin Depoortere as committee chair.

De Vreese explained that the committee had offered Vlaams Belang an additional four hours for discussion, with Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) scheduled to respond at midnight, followed by a vote.

She noted that the lengthy proceedings were no longer contributing substantively to the debate.

Attempts to negotiate with Vlaams Belang reportedly failed.

VB accused of prioritising disruption over meaningful discourse

Denis Ducarme later clarified that invoking Article 53 was not MR’s preferred course of action. “MR never intended to refer to Article 53, but the other side must refrain from abusing the rules,” he said.

Ducarme accused Vlaams Belang of prioritising disruption over meaningful discourse. “Vlaams Belang is simply making noise to draw attention to migration and the migration pact" he said. "They’ve shown that once again.”

The session concluded shortly afterwards, with Minister Van Bossuyt delivering her reply.

Committee finally approves migration legislation

The proposed legislation was subsequently approved in a second reading and will be presented for consideration in next week’s plenary session.

The majority parties and Anders voted in favour, while Groen opposed the measure.

In a press statement, Vlaams Belang called the events a “true disgrace.”

“The majority parties in the Chamber repeatedly violate parliamentary rules to silence the opposition—tonight being an absolute low point,” Barbara Pas remarked.

"Apparently, orders have come from the government of [Prime minister Bart] De Wever to block any meaningful debate and push the migration pact through parliament with as little public attention as possible,” she charged.