Fourteen arrested after incidents at student protest in Namur

Students protested this week against reforms proposed by Education Minister Valérie Glatigny. © Belga/Eric Lalmand

Fourteen arrests were made during a protest by around 600 students in Namur against cuts to French-language education on Thursday, local police confirmed.

The protest was directed against reforms proposed by Valéry Glatigny, Minister of Compulsory Education in the French-speaking Community’s government. It was also meant to support teachers’ opposition to the planed reforms.

By 10:00 a.m., demonstrators had blocked the Grognon roundabout, a key traffic hub, causing significant disruption in Namur’s city centre.

While police praised the generally peaceful behaviour of most participants, they reported several incidents throughout the day.

Authorities said external agitators infiltrated the march.

Bins were set on fire, windows smashed, and projectiles, including cobblestones, firecrackers, and fireworks, were thrown. An ambulance was called in after a brawl involving multiple individuals.

Despite the disturbances, no direct clashes occurred between protesters and police, and no special riot control measures, such as water cannons, were deployed.

The city council and police reiterated their zero-tolerance policy for harm to people, property damage, or breaches of public order.

They urged the students to make sure their future actions remain peaceful.