Dutchman Rob Smeets appointed CEO of Antwerp-Bruges Port

Interim CEO Rob Smeets poses for the photographer at a press moment on a reorganization of the management structure of the Antwerp-Brugge Port Authority, Tuesday 14 April 2026. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

The interim CEO of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, Rob Smeets, has been appointed permanently to the position for a six-year term.

The board of directors made the decision, tasking Smeets with steering the port through significant financial challenges.

He inherits a demanding mission that requires cost-saving measures and strategic planning.

His predecessor, Jacques Vandermeiren, stepped down unexpectedly weeks ago after a decade at the helm. While he had achieved notable successes, Vandermeiren faced criticism for his somewhat independent leadership style.

Upon his resignation, Vandermeiren described his timing as ideal for passing on the responsibility, citing upcoming financial hurdles for the port.

Over the next ten years, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges will need to secure about €5 billion for major projects such as new coastal locks and harbour expansion in Doel.

Smeets, 56, had openly expressed his desire to stay on as CEO when assuming the interim position, signalling confidence in his chances.

He now becomes the second Dutch national to lead a major Belgian seaport, after Cas König at North Sea Port in Ghent.