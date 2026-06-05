Delhaize recalls organic Brazil nuts

Delhaize logo at the headquarters of supermarket chain. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Supermarket chain Delhaize is recalling its own-brand organic Brazil nuts because they contain excessively high levels of aflatoxins.

Delhaize is urging customers not to consume the product and to return it to a point of sale, where they will receive a reimbursement.

The recalled packaging has a best-before date of 15 August 2026, and was sold from 19 February to 30 April. The EAN code is 5400117575173.

Delhaize stated that it regrets the inconvenience. For more information, customers can contact customer service on 0800/95.713.