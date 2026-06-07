Brussels wildlife rescue centre plans to build €6 million animal hospital

Credit: LRBPO

The only wildlife rescue centre in the Brussels-Capital Region is planning to build a new animal hospital near the Free University of Brussels (ULB) campus in Ixelles, as it seeks to modernise its facilities and comply with increasingly stringent animal welfare and biosecurity standards.

According to Bruzz, the project is being spearheaded by the Royal Belgian League for the Protection of Birds (LRBPO), which operates the existing wildlife rescue centre in Anderlecht. The organisation hopes to construct a four-storey facility between the ULB campus, a fire station and the European School.

Treatment of thousands of animals

LRBPO president Mario Ninanne told Bruzz that the current Anderlecht site is no longer adequate to meet growing demand. The centre treated more than 2,500 wild animals last year, including foxes, hedgehogs, swifts, ducks and other birds. Demand for wildlife care continues to rise, particularly during nesting season, while public awareness of wildlife rescue services has increased.

Ninanne pointed to stricter regulations, increased monitoring and emerging health concerns such as avian influenza, which require specialised facilities and enhanced biosecurity measures.

He explained that direct contact between people and animals is now heavily restricted and that modern wildlife care centres must incorporate dedicated ventilation systems and separate water management networks.

A reference centre

The planned hospital would operate as a reference centre for wildlife care, education and research. In addition to treating injured and sick animals, the facility would host educational activities for schools and associations and collaborate with universities on scientific research projects.

The project carries an estimated cost of €6 million. The LRBPO hopes to secure the funding within two years through private sponsorship, donations, legacies and a crowdfunding campaign scheduled to launch this summer.

Before construction can begin, the organisation must finalise the purchase of a suitable plot of land near the ULB campus. Once financing is secured, building work can proceed.

If the project moves forward, the current Anderlecht facility could eventually close, although no final decision has been taken. The organisation is also considering the development of a second wildlife rescue centre in Namur.