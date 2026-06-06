Namur inaugurates first dog park

Dog plays with a frisbee in Brussels park. Credit: Belga

The city of Namur has opened its first dog park in Bouge, offering a secure space where dogs can run, play, and socialise freely without a lead.

The park is located on Rue des Étourneaux, behind the Bouge sports hall, and includes two fenced areas tailored for dogs of different sizes.

One zone accommodates up to ten puppies and small dogs weighing up to 11 kg, while the other can host up to 20 larger dogs, although small dogs are also welcome to use this section.

The park features equipment crafted from repurposed materials by municipal services, including a tunnel, tree trunks for jumping, and a slalom course.

“This park is more than just a fenced area; it’s designed for dogs’ well-being and behavioural needs, responding to requests from many residents of Namur,” said Benoît Malisoux, the alderman for animal welfare.

The fencing and its installation were the only components requiring funding, costing around €24,000. A second dog park might be established in Namur if a suitable site can be found.

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