Two new shrimp fishermen on horseback pass exam in Oostduinkerke

Nele Bekaert shrimp fishing on horseback. Credit: Angela Dansbury / The Brussels Times

Two new fishermen in Oostduinkerke have successfully passed their exams to join the centuries-old tradition of shrimp fishing on horseback.

Ian Van der Stricht, 36, and Renzo Truwant, 45, will now join 13 other horseback shrimp fishermen, preserving a tradition recognised by UNESCO in 2013 as intangible cultural heritage.

The shrimp fishing method is a prized tradition in Oostduinkerke, a part of Koksijde. The municipality has declared 2026 the Year of Fisheries, marking major anniversaries: 50 years for the Navigo Fishing Museum and 75 for the Shrimp Festivals. Until recently, only thirteen horseback fishermen performed the craft publicly.

On Saturday morning, the community gained two new practitioners. Van der Stricht, who runs Estaminet De Peerdevisscher, did not grow up in a shrimp fishing family but learned from his in-laws. “My father-in-law taught me shrimp fishing, and my mother-in-law showed me how to cook them. Hearing their family stories deepened my interest in the tradition.”

Truwant also passed his exam with flying colours alongside his loyal horse. The owner of Eetboetiek StoelezVous has long been inspired by shrimp fishing. “As a boy, I admired the heavy working horses and the shrimp fishermen who guided them. Over time, I grew fascinated by the fishing itself.” His enthusiasm now extends to his children, two of whom are training to become horseback shrimp fishermen.

Related News