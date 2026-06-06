Brussels police present at Central Station amid protests

Passengers at the Brussels Central station on Monday, 26 January 2026. Credit: Belga/Emile Windal

The Brussels police deployed numerous officers to the city’s Central Station on Saturday afternoon following renewed calls for protests on social media.

Small groups of black-clad youths were reportedly seen moving around the station area.

On Thursday and Friday, large numbers of young people took to the streets in Brussels to protest reforms to Francophone education. Some protesters turned violent, throwing firecrackers, setting rubbish bags on fire, and hurling projectiles at police.

Molotov cocktails were discovered near Central Station on Thursday, and a woman was allegedly attacked near Mont des Arts while attempting to extinguish a fire.

At around 14:30 on Saturday, the situation around Central Station remained calm despite online calls for demonstrations. No major education protest is scheduled for today.

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