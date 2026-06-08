Commission of inquiry set up for social housing organisation Anderlecht Haard

Bertin Mampaka (MR) legislator

A special commission has been set up in the Parliament of Brussels to investigate potential misconduct within the social housing organisation Anderlechtse Haard.

This is only the second commission of inquiry in the history of the Brussels region, following the Samu Social investigation in 2017.

The commission comprises 15 full members and six advisory members, along with substitutes, one for each political faction. It is chaired by Bertin Mampaka (Mouvement Réformateur, MR), president of the Brussels Parliament, although he will not participate in voting.

Aurélie Czekalski of the MR party has been assigned the first vice-chairmanship. The positions of second and third vice-chair will be held by Marc-Jean Ghyssels (Parti Socialiste, PS) and Petya Obolensky (Workers Party of Belgium, PVDA), respectively.

Contrary to the original ordinance establishing the commission, four rapporteurs—including two from the opposition—will be appointed to assist. The text of the ordinance will be amended retroactively to reflect this change.

The commission aims to complete its work by 21 July, meeting every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and, if necessary, Saturday mornings at 9:30 am.

Members of the committee are authorised to interview anyone deemed relevant, request necessary documents, and conduct site visits as required.

Political factions have been asked to submit the names of two legal experts to support the commission by 8 p.m. on Monday. They must also provide, by Tuesday midday, a list of suggested hearings and documents to collect.