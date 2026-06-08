U.S. judge declares work visa costing $100,000 illegal

US judge rules that a $100,000 fee for US work visas, introduced in September by Donald Trump, is illegal. © AFP / Belga.

A federal judge in Boston has ruled that a $100,000 fee for a new H-1B visa for highly skilled foreign workers is unlawful.

Judge Leo Sorokin stated that the fee, introduced by President Donald Trump in September, was illegal because Congress never approved it.

The Trump administration implemented the higher fee to boost opportunities for US workers. H-1B visas are widely used in the US tech sector.

The ruling emphasised that the fee constitutes a tax, which requires Congressional approval.

Around 20 Democrat-led states, including California, filed a lawsuit challenging the new visa fee. The court’s decision sides with their position.

Previously, employers paid between $2,000 and $5,000 for comparable visas.

The White House has not yet issued a response to the ruling.