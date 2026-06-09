Car plunges off bridge into Brussels tunnel causing long delays

The Botanique tunnel in Brussels and its balustrades. Credit: Belga

A driver was taken to hospital after a car fell from a bridge into the Botanique tunnel in Brussels during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The accident forced the closure of both the Botanique and Rogier tunnels in the direction of Brussels-South railway station for several hours.

The tunnels were only reopened at around 07:40, according to Brussels firefighters and Brussels Mobility.

The crash occurred at around 03:00, although the exact circumstances remain unclear.

Authorities confirmed that the vehicle plunged into the Botanique tunnel from the bridge above.

The driver was injured but managed to exit the vehicle without assistance before being transported to hospital.

The incident caused significant traffic disruption across the capital.

Traffic was slowed for around two hours in the Annie Cordy tunnel and along sections of the inner ring road between the Basilica area and Rogier.

Long queues continued to build across the area during the morning rush hour as emergency services worked to clear the scene.

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