Latvia and Ukraine strike drone deal

(LtoR) Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Latvia's Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs, Lithuania's Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson pose for a family photo during the Nordic and Baltic Prime Ministers' (NB8) Summit 2026 on June 9, 2026 at the Statehood House in Tallinn, Estonia. RAIGO PAJULA / AFP

Latvia and Ukraine have signed a drone agreement to strengthen their defence sectors and exchange expertise and experience.

The deal was signed during the Nordic-Baltic summit in Tallinn, Estonia, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Latvia’s new Prime Minister, Andris Kulbergs, for the first time.

“A drone agreement has been signed,” Zelenskyy announced on the X platform. “These are concrete measures to bolster joint defence and production.

“It also means Ukraine’s expertise will help strengthen our partners," the Ukrainian President added. “This is precisely the kind of systemic cooperation we are building with those who have supported us during all years of Russia’s war.”

Zelenskyy said the discussions also included Ukraine’s air defence needs and sanctions against Russia.

The new Latvian government has been in power since late May, following the collapse of the previous administration.

That government fell after a Ukrainian drone mistakenly landed on Latvian territory, raising concerns about the army’s air defence systems. The defence minister resigned first, followed later by Prime Minister Evika Siliņa.