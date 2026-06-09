Wednesday's rail strike in France will not affect cross-border traffic, says SNCB

This photograph shows trains parked at the SNCF technical Conflans yard for train maintenance and storage, in front of the 'Tours Duo' tower, in Charenton le Pont, on April 18, 2026. Behrouz MEHRI / AFP

A 24-hour strike organised by four main French unions is expected to disrupt train services across France on Wednesday.

However, cross-border services between Belgium and France will not be affected, according to the National Railway Company of Belgium, SNCB/NMBS.

The French railway operator, SNCF, has announced that one in three high-speed trains in France will be cancelled.

Intercity services will operate at around 50% capacity, while regional trains, especially in and around Paris, will face significant disruptions.

The unions are protesting against repeated restructurings and subsidiaries within the SNCF, which stem from the liberalisation of the railway market.

They are calling for a moratorium on liberalisation, and a wage increase that keeps pace with inflation.