Counterfeit clothing and accessories cost Belgium more than €320m annually

Counterfeit sportswear confiscated by police and customs in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Counterfeit products cause annual losses of around €275 million in Belgium's clothing sector and a further €50 million in the jewellery and handbag sector, according to figures published by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on Wednesday.

Across the European Union, losses are estimated at €12 billion in the clothing sector and €2.7 billion in the jewellery and handbag sector.

The figures are based on a European study examining the economic impact of counterfeit goods. According to EUIPO, sectors in which design plays a major role are particularly vulnerable to counterfeiting.

The study found that design increasingly influences purchasing decisions. In Belgium, two-thirds of consumers say they are willing to pay more for better-designed products, compared with nearly three-quarters (73%) across the EU.

Widespread phenomenon

"As design plays an increasingly important role in consumer purchasing decisions, European designers and companies are also increasingly confronted with counterfeiting," EUIPO said.

The agency described counterfeiting as a "widespread phenomenon" affecting sectors including fashion, furniture, electronics and other consumer goods.

According to EUIPO, the growth of e-commerce and the influence of social media have further contributed to the spread of counterfeit products.

The study found that 13% of Europeans have knowingly purchased counterfeit goods at some point. Among 15- to 24-year-olds, that figure rises to 26%.