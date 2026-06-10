Belgium extends driving ban after positive alcohol test to 12 hours

A driver who tested negative in the breath test. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

From July, drivers caught drink-driving in Belgium will always face a temporary driving ban of 12 hours, as set out in an amendment to the law published in the Official Gazette. With this change, the government aims to send "a strong message".

At present, temporary driving bans following a positive alcohol test can last 2, 3, 6 or 12 hours, depending on the alcohol content in your breath and whether or not you are a professional driver.

Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés) announced last year that he wanted to standardise this for every positive test. That has now been done.

"The new law stipulates that these temporary driving bans will henceforth be extended to 12 hours in all cases, that is to say, as soon as a blood alcohol level above the permitted limit is detected in the individual," the Mobility Ministry said.

By suspending the driving licence for 12 hours in all cases, the aim is to "send a strong signal that the deadly combination of driving and alcohol is no longer tolerated by our society."

Only once you can provide a negative breath test after 12 hours and no longer show any signs of intoxication will you be allowed to drive again.