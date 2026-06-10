Belgium in Brief: Dancing with the (Red) Devils

Credit: Belga

Bonjour, goeiemiddag and hello!

It's Maïthé Chini back again to tell you what's happening in Belgium today.

With the World Cup just around the corner, many people in Belgium and the rest of the world are shifting into football mode – although not necessarily for the obvious reasons.

This morning, news broke that the United States has asked Belgium to impose an entry ban on people from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus during the World Cup.

Since mid-May, the US has been refusing entry to travellers who have recently been in the DRC or Uganda. And with much of the tournament taking place in the US, Washington wants participating European countries to adopt the strict American travel restrictions related to Ebola.

But Belgium is not having it. Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Vooruit) said he will continue to follow the measures of the World Health Organization (WHO) and will not impose a travel ban.

Washington, however, made it clear that the US could consider imposing entry bans against European countries instead. Does that mean Belgians will not be able to go to the US to watch the Red Devils play? Who knows. To be continued, surely.

For those who were never planning on getting on an aeroplane to see their teams in action, we have also compiled a list of places across Brussels where you can watch World Cup matches. From sports bars to cafés with outdoor screens and even fan villages, take a look here.

Elsewhere on our website, we dove into the proposal to extend Belgium's legal abortion limit from 12 to 14 weeks – ignoring the advice of an expert report that suggested an 18-week term.

One of the pioneers among Belgian abortion doctors and former head of the VUB-Dilemma abortion clinic, Dr Anne Verougstraete (VUB), told us that this proposal was "a shame".

Verougstraete was appointed by her university as one of the experts to draw up the scientific advice report in 2023, under the previous Federal Government.

Having worked on the report for 18 months, she regrets that CD&V (the Flemish Christian Democrats) are not taking their recommendation. Find out what is happening here.

Also on our website today is a tribute to peas. From fairy tales to dinner tables, our regular contributor Kristina Chetcuti tells you all about the benefits of the "caviar of the poor".

Closing on a practical note, reporter Rita Alves gives an overview of all the disruptions that Brussels residents will have to face this summer. Traditionally, the authorities ramp up construction works during the relatively quiet period in the region. Find out which streets to avoid here.

And as always, should you have any comments, tips or suggestions, you know where to find me: m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

See you later!

Maïthé

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During the World Cup, Washington wants participating European countries to adopt the same strict travel restrictions related to Ebola as the US. Read more.

The Brussels Times has compiled a list of places in the capital where you can watch World Cup football matches this summer. Read more.

Belgium is looking into extending its legal abortion limit from 12 to 14 weeks – ignoring an expert report, commissioned by the Federal Government. Read more.

Brussels residents have been warned to expect disruptions this summer as the city ramps up its construction projects. Read more.

"The principle is simple: whoever causes the change takes responsibility. If you move in next to an existing club, you must take measures against noise nuisance." Read more.

Health coach Kristina Chetcuti champions the humble pea – from fairy tale to dinner table. Read more.

The victim died on 11 August 2023 in the emergency department of the CHU Saint-Pierre hospital in Brussels, following several attempts to resuscitate him. Read more.