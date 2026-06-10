Exploitation of South American sex workers in Belgium: Ten suspects arrested

KU Leuven university library. Credit: Belga/Ine Gillis

Nine people have been arrested in Belgium as part of a major investigation into the exploitation of South American sex workers, while a tenth suspect was arrested in Spain, announced the Leuven Public Prosecutor's Office.

During 35 searches carried out last Wednesday and Thursday, the Leuven Federal Judicial Police (FGP) located 67 victims. Six suspects were placed under arrest in Belgium.

The various suspects are alleged to have recruited sex workers in South America and then transported them to Belgium via Spain.

"Once here, the victims were housed in various brothels and moved from location to location every week to avoid detection," said Leuven Public Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Ellen Durie.

"They had to pay excessive amounts for their accommodation, work materials, taxi transport and other services, which left them in a situation of dependency and exploitation," she added.

Spain

According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, the network was active throughout Belgium, while the suspects also ensured that the proceeds from prostitution were transferred to family members and companies abroad.

"On Wednesday 3 and Thursday 4 June, 35 searches were carried out in Belgium, resulting in the arrest of nine people," said the director of operations at the FGP Leuven.

"These include five men and four women, aged between 28 and 60. Simultaneously, searches took place in Spain in Valencia and Toledo, during which an internationally wanted suspect, a 35-year-old woman, was arrested by the Spanish Policía Nacional. At the request of the investigating judge, a decision on her extradition will be made in Spain."

Of the nine suspects arrested in Belgium, six have been remanded in custody. During the searches in Belgium, the police also seized €67,000, sealed six properties and froze several bank accounts.

In Spain, meanwhile, more than €23,000 in cash was seized.