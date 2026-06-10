Saint-Josse council calls for full transparency regarding social housing fraud

Saint-Josse town hall. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

The municipal council of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode is calling for full transparency regarding the policies of the former social housing agency AISSJ, following allegations of fraud.

The municipal council may yet join the proceedings as a civil party.

According to an audit, the AISSJ was the scene of fraudulent practices for more than 20 years: staff allocated social housing to themselves and friends and falsified the accounts. The agency is now closed.

"The most recent directors have taken responsibility by dismissing the employee suspected of fraud and have dissolved the AISSJ. As they were initially denied access to the audit, the municipal council will now request it," a statement issued on Wednesday reads.

The statement immediately clarifies that no member of the Saint-Josse municipal council had any connection with the AISSJ during the period in which the alleged events took place.

The council wants full transparency in the case, access to the complete audit, a full list of possible irregularities so that all responsibilities can be established, and the strict application of the regulations on equal access to social housing.

"The municipality reserves the right to bring a civil action," the statement said.