Belgian wines win 23 medals at the Brussels World Wine Competition

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Belgian wines were awarded a total of 23 medals in the Sparkling Wines and Red and White Wines categories of the Brussels World Wine Competition (CMB), which took place this year in Yerevan, Armenia, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

In total, nearly 7,700 wines from 51 countries were tasted by the international judges. Belgium entered 75 wines, including 47 in the Sparkling Wines section and 28 in the Red and White Wines section.

Belgium ultimately won 16 medals for its sparkling wines, including nine gold and seven silver. It was also awarded seven medals (four gold and three silver) in the Red and White Wines category. In total, 31% of the wines entered by Belgium received awards.

The majority of the award-winning wines come from Wallonia, notably from the Chant d’Éole estate and the Vin de Liège cooperative, both of which won a double gold medal. The Flemish estate Entre-Deux-Monts also won a double gold medal, as well as two silver ones.

In addition to the medals, 45 Belgian wines received the CMB Merit label, which recognises wines that scored at least 86/100 without winning a medal.

The full list of winners can be found on the Brussels World Wine Competition website.

Established in 1994, the CMB is now in its 33rd edition and is divided into four separate sessions: Rosé wines, Sparkling wines, White and red wines, and Sweet and fortified wines.

The session dedicated to rosés took place in Ciro, Italy, at the end of March, while those dedicated to sparkling wines and red and white wines were held from 21 to 23 May in Yerevan, Armenia.

The final session is due to take place in early October in Thuir, France.