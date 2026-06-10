Israeli flag flies on Antwerp City Hall again, despite divided administration

Illustrative image of flags on the City Hall of Antwerp. Credit: Belga/Wim Hendrix

The Israeli flag was once again hoisted on the facade of Antwerp City Hall on Wednesday as part of the city's annual summer flag display – despite continuing divisions within the city administration over the decision.

Workers began installing the flags of European Union Member States and countries with a consulate or embassy in Antwerp on Wednesday morning. The display, which runs from 15 June to 15 September, is governed by the city's official flag protocol. Several Antwerp police officers were present during the installation.

The question of whether the Israeli flag should be displayed amid the ongoing war in Gaza has been a source of tension within Antwerp's governing coalition since last year.

The rightwing N-VA party of Antwerp Mayor Els van Doesburg maintains that the city should adhere to its flag protocol and diplomatic guidelines issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to the party, there is no consensus within the administration to depart from those rules.

Alternative solutions

Coalition partner Vooruit (socialists) has proposed alternative solutions, arguing that displaying the Israeli flag sends the wrong signal in the current context, but no agreement has been reached.

The issue has also divided the opposition. Groen (greens) and PVDA (radical left) have called for the Israeli flag to be removed and replaced with a peace flag.

They advocate amending the flag protocol so that flags are not displayed for countries that the International Court of Justice has found to be committing serious violations of international law.

CD&V (Christian Democrats) has previously expressed similar concerns, while far-right Vlaams Belang supports retaining the flag.

The organisation Antwerp Coalition for Palestine condemned the decision, stating that Israel is "completely disregarding international law, and is also failing to observe the agreed ceasefires".

"Flying this flag on the facade of our city hall is not only a denial of the country's thousands of (war) crimes, but it is also a slap in the face to the victims and their families here in the Palestinian community of Antwerp," they said. "The Israeli flag represents one of the darkest pages in recent history. And yet, the city administration intends to fly it according to procedure as if nothing is wrong."