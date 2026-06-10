Far-right Vlaams Belang calls for Belgian referendum on EU migration pact

Vlaams Belang leader Tom Van Grieken. Credit: Belga

The Flemish far-right opposition party Vlaams Belang is "urgently" calling on the Federal Government to organise a referendum on the European migration pact, which comes into force on Friday.

The party is highlighting an online petition that has gathered 52,000 signatures.

Following the House Committee on Home Affairs, it is now up to the full House on Wednesday to debate the EU migration pact. In committee, Vlaams Belang filibustered for 27 hours before the draft bill transposing the Reception Directive from that pact into Belgian law was given the green light.

It has been agreed that, ahead of the plenary session, the parliamentary group will be given a further five hours to set out its position. That session is not expected to end before midnight.

A Belgian opt-out

Vlaams Belang MP Francesca Van Belleghem reiterated the objections to the EU migration pact. Although the new legislation makes migration rules stricter on paper, the party fears they will be relaxed in practice.

Additionally, she criticised the fact that illegal migration to the EU remains possible. Vlaams Belang is demanding that Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) put a Belgian "opt-out" from the migration rules on the table in the EU, although it is highly unlikely that Belgium would be granted such an exemption.

The party is also "urgently" calling for a referendum on the issue, as "the people are against it", they said on Wednesday.

Van Belleghem brandished an online petition against the migration pact launched by Vlaams Belang last week, which has since gathered more than 52,000 signatures.

The Reception Conditions Directive introduces uniform minimum standards across the EU for the reception of asylum seekers, thereby aiming to prevent asylum seekers from travelling on to another Member State where conditions might be better.

The draft legislation also makes it possible to impose a mandatory place of residence on asylum seekers. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the text is set to receive the green light from the plenary session on Thursday.