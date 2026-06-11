Over 40% of Belgian homes bought by single buyers last year

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Single buyers increased in the housing market in 2025, with just over four in ten homes in Belgium purchased by a single person, according to figures from the notaries, Belga News Agency reports.

The proportion of single buyers stood at 42% last year, compared with 40% in 2024, according to the notaries' federation Fednot. In Brussels, more than half of all homes were bought by single buyers (52%). In Flanders, the figure was 39%, and in Wallonia, 45%.

Most homes are still bought by couples (55%); the remaining 3% of homes involve three or more buyers. One reason for the rise in the proportion of single buyers is the increasing number of single-person households.

"They also remain very active in the property market," said notary Bart van Opstal. "They tend to buy flats, as these are often smaller and cheaper than a house."

This is also evident from the figures. Last year, for example, 57% of the flats sold in Belgium were bought by single people and 37% by couples. For houses, the ratio was reversed: 35% were bought by singles and 63% by couples.

How much did they pay?

The amount paid by a single person is, on average, almost €100,000 lower than that paid by couples, according to figures from the notaries.

In Flanders last year, a single person paid an average of €300,451 for a property, whilst a couple paid an average of €394,526.

The difference is smaller for flats (an average of €267,689 for singles and €310,681 for couples) than for houses (€323,850 and €413,898, respectively).

Finally, the Federation of Notaries (Fednot) found that the most active singles are those aged between 26 and 30. A quarter of the flats (24%) purchased by single people went to someone aged 26 to 30, and 19% of the houses.

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