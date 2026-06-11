Belgium in Brief: People watching

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon. Katie Westwood back in the hotseat today.

Here at The Brussels Times, we look forward to Statbel releases in the same way that normal people anticipate the release of a new Taylor Swift album.

Yesterday, the stats agency released a slew of new statistics on population trends in Belgium. They showed that the population of Brussels is stagnating compared to previous years, with the city’s population increasing by only 39 people in 2025.

While some uncharitable types might point the finger at childless cat ladies like me, it seems there is a multitude of reasons for the stall in population growth. Reporter Christopher Richards spoke to Bruno Schoumaker, a professor of demographics, to drill down into the figures. Check out our analysis of these vital statistics (phwoar) here.

If you’re a newcomer to Belgium, you might be in for a surprise over the next few weeks. Until now, you may have been given the strong (and largely accurate) impression that Belgium is a nation divided – or, perhaps, multiple 'nations' masquerading as one.

But when it comes to football, at least, there is a real sense of national community which transcends regional divides. In 2018, when Belgium came a noble third in the World Cup tournament, Brussels was plastered with Belgian tricolours. I was struck by the huge number of fans out on the streets cheering on the national team.

Will it be the same this time round? With the World Cup kicking off today, our in-house football expert Raphaël Jucobin has given us an overview of Belgium’s prospects.

As Raphaël explains, what remains of the country’s ‘golden generation’ is now on its last legs, and it might be difficult for fans to muster the same levels of enthusiasm we saw at previous tournaments. But I would wager that most managers would still bite your hand off for a geriatric Kevin De Bruyne or Thibaut Courtois on their roster.

Elsewhere, reporter Rita Alves has written an explainer on the recent Ebola virus outbreak in the wake of yesterday’s news that Washington has asked Belgium to impose an entry ban on people from the DRC due to concerns about the spread of the virus. Read Rita’s piece here.

Closer to home, reporter Anas El Baye looks at the cost of getting married in Brussels. A recent VRT report showed large differences in the cost of getting married in Belgium, depending on which municipality you live in.

Finally, if you are scratching your head over what to do with your kids this weekend in Brussels, look no further. Aoife White’s weekly missive is out today, giving you lots of great ideas for family activities in the capital.

As always, if you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage, please feel free to drop me an email at k.westwood@brusselstimes.com.

Bye for now!

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According to newly released figures by Statbel, Belgium's statistics agency, the population of Brussels is stagnating. Read more.

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From film nights to indoor-outdoor comedy theatre, here are all the best activities to do with your family in Brussels this weekend. Read more.