Third child dies in accident in the Netherlands near the Belgian border

Credit: Politie.nl

A third child has died following a collision near the Dutch municipality of Vogelwaarde, close to the Belgian border, according to Dutch broadcaster NOS.

On Thursday afternoon, a car collided with a group of cyclists on the N290 in the province of Zeeland.

Initially, police reported three fatalities; it is now confirmed that three children and one accompanying adult lost their lives.

Several others were seriously injured and have been transported to hospitals in Ghent, Antwerp, and Rotterdam.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident. A suspect has been detained, and police have urged witnesses to come forward with information.