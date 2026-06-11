Norway's coach points out the 'hypocrisy' surrounding World Cup's political context

Norway's head coach Stale Solbakken speaks during a press conference in Oslo 31 May 2026. © Trond Reidar Teigen / NTB / AFP

Norway’s head coach Staale Solbakken referred to the political controversy surrounding the World Cup during a press conference on Thursday.

His remarks came after Iraqi striker Aymen Hussein was detained for seven hours upon arrival at a US airport.

“We all agree this was unnecessary and that many things could be handled differently, but we are all hypocrites,” Solbakken stated.

The Norwegian coach suggested that political tensions inevitably create issues during global tournaments. “When the host nation is in conflict with another country, it naturally leads to complications, as in Hussein’s case,” he said.

Norway will face Iraq in their Group 1 opening match in Foxborough on 17 June.

This marks Norway’s return to the World Cup after an absence since 1998.

With star players Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Martin Ødegaard of Arsenal, Norway is being regarded as a potential dark horse for a strong campaign.