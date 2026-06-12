Mostly cloudy on Friday with occasional light rain

Cloudy skies over the Royal Palace of Brussels. Credit: Helen Lyons / The Brussels Times.

Cloudy conditions will prevail across Belgium on Friday, accompanied by occasional light rain, according to the latest forecast by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The day will begin under thick cloud cover, with drizzle affecting several regions. In the Ardennes, patches of mist and reduced visibility are expected during the morning hours.

Some brighter spells could emerge later in the day, particularly in the north of the country, where brief periods of sunshine are forecast in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain relatively mild, ranging from around 16°C in the higher parts of the Ardennes to 21°C in western Belgium.

A moderate south-westerly wind will blow across much of the country. Along the coast, conditions will be windier, with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h.