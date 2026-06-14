Flanders set to curb the influx of 'driving test tourists' from Brussels

Many people travel from Brussels to Flanders to sit their driving test. Credit: Camille Delannois/Belga

In a bid to curb the phenomenon of "driving test tourists" from Brussels, Flanders has announced that only candidates who have passed their theory test within the region will be able to sit a practical driving test in Flanders.

In some Flemish centres, waiting times are currently reaching six months or even more. This situation is largely due to the fact that candidates from Brussels are turning to Flanders since they can no longer travel to Wallonia to take their practical driving test unless they have also obtained their theory certificate there.

In Asse, for example, 17.5% of candidates come from another region. Many candidates from Brussels are seeking to bypass the waiting times in Brussels and, sometimes, to avoid the capital’s heavier traffic.

Last month, Flemish Mobility Minister Annick De Ridder (N-VA), announced an upcoming change in the rules in Flanders, in line with those in Wallonia.

"I will request an amendment to the regulations so that candidates must also have taken their theory test here before being able to take the practical test,” she stated. “This will put an end to this practice of ‘shopping’ between regions.”

The minister nevertheless emphasised that other factors are contributing to the lengthening waiting times. Last year, 11,000 test slots were lost due to candidates being absent or lacking the required documents. She therefore calls for greater responsibility from future drivers.

The theory test in Flanders is conducted in Dutch and audio translation is not free.

Related News