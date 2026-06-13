Average Belgian vacation budget continues to soar

Knokke beach in Belgium. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The average summer holiday budget for Belgians has risen by 5% to €1,690, with Spain, France, Greece, and Turkey as their top destinations, according to the Belgian travel sector’s Summer Barometer 2026.

Despite rising costs, the number of Belgian travellers going on holiday in July and August has remained stable compared to previous years. Around 90% of all trips were booked at least three months in advance, said Koen van den Bosch, CEO of the Flemish Travel Agents Association (VVR).

This summer, Belgian holidaymakers are spending an average of €1,690 on their trips. For European destinations or those just beyond, the average budget is €1,835, up 4.2%. For intercontinental travel, the figure rises to €3,803, reflecting a 10.6% increase.

Greece has made gains this summer, overtaking Turkey as the third most popular destination for Belgians behind Spain and France. Italy has also seen a rise in interest, climbing 3.3% and reaching fifth in the top ten. Portugal, the United States, Austria, Germany, and Belgium itself complete the list.

Turkey has experienced a drop in bookings, partly due to instability in the Middle East earlier this year, with a 13% decrease in popularity. While interest is recovering, the destination remains fourth on the list. Similarly, the United States has seen an 18% decline in visitors from Belgium, as concerns about potential fuel price hikes led to uncertainties around intercontinental travel earlier this year.

The Summer Barometer is published by the VVR, which represents over 600 travel companies in Flanders and Brussels.

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