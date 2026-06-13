Brussels cartoonist pulls plug on Cat Museum project after 12 years

Drawing by Belgian Cartoonist Philippe Geluck on a wall at Chaussée de Wavre in Brussels. Credit: Philippe Van Parijs

Philippe Geluck, the renowned Brussels cartoonist, has decided to terminate plans for the Museum of the Cat and Humour Drawing, a project that was first agreed upon with the Brussels Region in 2015.

The museum, dedicated to Geluck’s iconic feline character, received its urban planning permit in April 2023. Despite work on the project starting in 2014 and substantial progress, it has faced multiple delays and controversies.

Geluck, now 72, has reportedly contacted the Brussels government to withdraw from the initiative, citing insurmountable financial challenges. “I am indeed in discussions to find a solution to withdraw from the project,” he shared. “This decision is heartbreaking for me, as my team and I have been working on it for 12 years. But the cost of interior fittings has doubled over ten years, and I can no longer sustain this financially. It’s untenable.”

Boris Dilliès, the Brussels Region Minister-President, has vowed to complete the museum with or without Geluck’s involvement. “I inherited this dossier, but I intend to see it through to make Brussels shine, without imposing extra costs on its citizens. We will have a world-class museum one way or another,” he stated.

This development follows years of debates surrounding the project, which had long been seen as a cultural benefit to the Brussels community. However, escalating costs and differing priorities have seemingly led to this conflict of interests.

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