Belgium to co-host Women's Handball Euro in 2030

Hand out pictures released by Alain Decamps shows Belgian team pictured during the handball game between the Black Arrows, Belgium national women handball team, and Germany, a qualifier of European Championship, 2nd round, Group 3, matchday 6 on Sunday 12 April 2026 in Hamm, Germany.

Belgium and France will jointly host the 2030 European Women’s Handball Championship, the French Handball Federation announced on Saturday.

The confirmation came via a press release during the Champions League Final Four held in Cologne, Germany. The federation cited the complementary strengths and ambitious plans of the two countries as key factors in securing the bid.

Host cities in Belgium and France will be revealed at a later date, according to the statement.

Jean-François Hannosset, President of the Belgian Handball Federation, called the decision a historic moment for Belgian handball. He described it as recognition of years of progress in the sport and an opportunity to inspire young players across Belgium.

Hannosset expressed pride in co-organising the event with France and said the championship aims to be both a sporting success and a catalyst for the development of handball in Belgium.

Belgium’s women’s handball team last competed in a qualification campaign for a major tournament in October 2024, hoping to secure a place at the 2025 World Championship in the Netherlands and Germany. Despite their efforts, they failed to advance in their group against Kosovo and Bosnia.

Later, the team unexpectedly entered the qualification rounds for the European Championship, set to take place in December across Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia, and Turkey. Belgium reached the second qualification round but finished last in their group against Germany, Slovenia, and North Macedonia earlier this year.

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