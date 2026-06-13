Drone-disrupting jammers to be used at nuclear plants

The Doel Nuclear Power Station in Beveren pictured on Monday 31 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM

Operators of critical infrastructure in Belgium may now use jammers to protect their facilities from drones, following approval by the Council of Ministers.

This decision extends the existing exemptions that allowed police, defence, intelligence services, NATO, and SHAPE to use jammers to disrupt telecommunications signals. The new rules now include nuclear facilities, prisons, companies handling hazardous substances (Seveso businesses), and European institutions.

Strict regulations apply to the use of jammers. Facilities must obtain authorisation from the Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT). Additionally, each use requires a risk assessment where the benefits must outweigh potential harm to third parties. All instances of jamming must also be reported to BIPT within two hours.

Minister Vanessa Matz, responsible for telecom modernisation, emphasised that jammer usage remains tightly controlled. “Jamming can disrupt emergency communications, medical equipment, or aviation systems and is generally unacceptable in civilian contexts,” she stated. “Exceptions are reserved for emergencies, under strict conditions, where societal benefits surpass potential drawbacks.”

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