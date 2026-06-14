Belgian Red Cross is asking vacationers to donate blood before they leave

Credit: Belga

The Belgian Red Cross has launched a new call for blood donations, urging holiday-goers to donate before leaving.

Travelling to certain destinations, including some in Europe, can result in a temporary ban on donations for several weeks, the organisation warns.

Summer is traditionally a challenging period for blood reserves, with fewer donors visiting collection centres while medical needs remain unchanged.

“We must consolidate blood reserves before the summer holidays to prevent hospitals from facing shortages,” said Thomas Paulus, Communications Manager at the Belgian Red Cross Blood Service.

Donors with blood types A, B, O, and especially AB negative, are encouraged to schedule a donation in the coming weeks, according to a statement released for World Blood Donor Day.

Negative blood types are particularly valuable in emergencies due to their broader compatibility, with O negative known as the universal donor, suitable for transfusion to all ABO and Rh-positive or negative groups.

Anyone aged 18 and over, weighing at least 50 kilograms and in good health, can donate blood up to four times a year.

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