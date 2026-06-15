Largely sunny Monday ahead of a short heatwave

Tourists on Grand Place on a sunny day. Credit: The Brussels Times

Belgium is set for a taste of summer this week, with temperatures to climb, before reaching 30°C in parts of the country by Thursday.

Monday will start largely sunny across southern, western and coastal areas, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

As the day progresses, cumulus clouds are expected to develop inland while higher cloud cover moves in from the west, resulting in partly to heavily cloudy skies in some regions.

Temperatures will range from 16°C to 21°C, with generally light and variable winds. Along the coast, winds will become moderate during the afternoon and turn north-easterly.

The weather is expected to remain dry on Monday evening under partly cloudy skies. Overnight, cloud cover will increase, bringing a slight chance of light local showers.

Temperatures will remain relatively mild, ranging from around 10°C in the High Ardennes to 15°C or 16°C across western and central Belgium.

Tuesday will begin under partly to heavily cloudy skies, with a risk of light showers or drizzle in places. Conditions are expected to improve later in the day, however, with sunshine returning and temperatures continuing their upward trajectory.

Highs will reach around 19°C on the coast and could rise to 25°C in the Campine region and the far south of the country.

From Wednesday onwards, a broader warm spell is expected to take hold. Forecasters predict increasingly sunny conditions and significantly higher temperatures, culminating in highs above 30°C by Thursday.

The hot weather may prove short-lived, however. By Friday, the atmosphere is expected to become increasingly unstable, raising the prospect of thunderstorms that could bring the heatwave to an end.