Crosses disappear from 19 graves in Limburg

A police officer in uniform. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Crosses have vanished from 19 graves in the cemetery in Kortenbos, near Sint-Truiden, Limburg Province, prompting police to launch an investigation.

Police in the Sint-Truiden-Gingelom-Nieuwerkerken zone revealed the thefts on Monday after being alerted on Saturday to the removal of a cross from a grave in the Bogaardenbosstraat cemetery.

Upon further inspection, police discovered that crosses were missing from 19 graves.

The thefts reportedly occurred between 10 and 13 June.

Families with loved ones buried at the cemetery are urged to check the graves and report any missing items as soon as possible via pz.poltrudo@police.belgium.eu.

Residents, visitors, and relatives are also encouraged to stay alert and report suspicious behaviour by calling 101.

“A cemetery is meant to be a place of peace, remembrance, and respect," the police said in a statement. "Unfortunately, this tranquillity has been disrupted in Kortenbos."

"We express our heartfelt sympathy to all families and relatives affected by these incidents, which we understand can be deeply hurtful,” the police added.