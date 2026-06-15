Various pet foods recalled due to possible presence of plastic

wet pet food.© Wikimedia Commons

Several supermarket chains are recalling house-brand pet food due to the potential presence of blue plastic fragments.

Albert Heijn has issued a recall for its “AH blik stoof lam-pasta-groente” (lamb-pasta-greens, 415 grammes) with an expiry date of 28 March 2028, sold between 1 April and 12 June 2026.

At Lidl, the affected products include 'Natvoer lever en rund' (liver and beef, 405 grammes) from the Coshida Selection brand, with best-before dates of 2 April 2028 and 3 April 2028, sold between 22 April and 15 June 2026.

The 'Natvoer lam, pasta en groenten' (lamb, pasta and greens, 415 grammes) from the Orlando brand, with a best-before date of 28 March 2028, sold between 13 May and 15 June 2026, is also being recalled.

Delhaize is pulling 'Stoofpotje lam,' (Lamb stew), 'Saus rund,'(beef sauce) and 'Gelei rund lever' (jellied beef liver) cans from its shelves.

The affected items are 'Stoofpotje lam' with a best-before date of 28 March 2028, 'Saus rund' with best-before dates of 30 and 31 March 2028, and 'Gelei rund lever' with a best-before date of 3 April 2028.

These products were sold between 9 April and 15 June.

Jumbo is recalling its 'Jumbo Stoofpotje met Lam, Pasta & Groente' (415 grammes) with a best-before date of 28 March 2028.

This house-brand dog food has been available since April.

Customers are advised to return the affected products to the store for a full refund, even without a receipt.