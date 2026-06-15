Moldovans risk jail sentences for Limburg burglaries

Police station. Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

A 49-year-old Moldovan currently in custody faces a two-year prison sentence and an €800 fine for his involvement in burglaries in Lummen, Limburg Province. Two accomplices, tried in absentia, risk sentences of two years and 40 months respectively, plus an €800 fine.

The detained suspect pleaded on his knees for forgiveness during Monday's court proceedings.

The prosecutor noted that the trio had operated in a well-organised manner. They wore socks over their shoes to avoid leaving footprints inside and around the houses, while their targets included cash, jewellery, and even children’s piggy banks.

On 15 November 2025, local police from Limburg/Capital Region arrested the three men in Lummen. The area, along with the nearby town of Hasselt, had been plagued by burglaries.

Officers spotted the men climbing over a garden fence before fleeing into nearby woods, where drones were used to locate and apprehend them.

The defendant present in court claimed he was only acting as a lookout while his accomplices broke into the properties. However, the prosecutor argued that he, too, had stolen items, citing evidence that he took cash left in a kitchen.

When searched, the men were found to be carrying bracelets engraved with the names of the victims’ children.

“I let myself be negatively influenced. I wish to express remorse to the civil parties,” the defendant said through an interpreter.

The plaintiffs explained that the crimes had heightened their sense of insecurity, making them feel unsafe in their own homes. Among other claims, an insurer has requested €12,610 in compensation.

The defence requested a suspended sentence for the portion exceeding the defendant’s time in custody, emphasising his desire to return to his family in Moldova.

The court will issue its verdict on 29 June.