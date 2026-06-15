Mother (39) gets 20-month suspended sentence for selling drugs from home

Credit: Belga

A 39-year-old mother who sold drugs from the home she shared with her underage daughters for more than two years has been sentenced to a 20-month suspended prison term and fined €8,000.

Authorities had been monitoring her home as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Phone tapping and surveillance revealed that she had been selling substances such as ecstasy, cannabis, MDMA, and cocaine from her residence.

Police raided the property in early April 2025, discovering 700 grammes of cannabis, several bags of white powder, MDMA, 44 ecstasy pills, and €1,350 in cash.

“The drugs were found scattered throughout the house,” the prosecutor stated. “They were hidden in a bathroom cabinet, in a wardrobe within the bedroom shared by the mother and her youngest daughter, and even in a safe located in the older daughter’s bedroom.”

Three mobile phones, each containing text messages, conversations, and images related to drug sales, were also seized.